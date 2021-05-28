comscore Off the News: Oahu rents rise, just a bit | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Oahu rents rise, just a bit

What the real estate folks are calling “pandemic pricing” on rents clearly is ending nationally, with prices on the rise. That trend is harder to detect in Honolulu, though: Rents here have increased 0.2%, month over month, compared to a 2.3% increase nationally, according to the ApartmentList.com monthly report. Oahu lags the other counties, as well. Read more

