comscore Alleged crime boss’s trial may be delayed | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Alleged crime boss’s trial may be delayed

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11 p.m.
  • HPD / 2013 Michael J. Miske Jr.

    HPD / 2013

    Michael J. Miske Jr.

The U.S. Department of Justice wants to delay the trial of an Oahu businessman accused of leading a criminal enterprise profiting from drug dealing and participating in murder-for-hire schemes to allow time for the U.S. attorney general to decide whether he should face the death penalty. Read more

