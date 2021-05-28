comscore Rearview: Growing up on Fort Ruger brings back fond memories | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Rearview Mirror

Rearview: Growing up on Fort Ruger brings back fond memories

  • By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 11:47 p.m.
  • COURTESY BARB MILLER ELM Top, a Fort Ruger excursion to Bellows.

    COURTESY BARB MILLER ELM

    Top, a Fort Ruger excursion to Bellows.

  • COURTESY BARB MILLER ELM Above, the youth center was the center of many Ruger teens’ lives.

    COURTESY BARB MILLER ELM

    Above, the youth center was the center of many Ruger teens’ lives.

  • COURTESY BARB MILLER ELM Fort Ruger kids see off a friend at a Boat Day in 1962. Barb Miller Elm is in the back row, second from right.

    COURTESY BARB MILLER ELM

    Fort Ruger kids see off a friend at a Boat Day in 1962. Barb Miller Elm is in the back row, second from right.

Last week I asked readers who had lived on a military base, such as Fort Ruger or Fort Kameha­meha, what it was like. Read more

Previous Story
CVS Health launching sweepstakes promotion for those who received its COVID-19 vaccines in June

Scroll Up