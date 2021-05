Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The charming, round-headed manu-o-Ku, or white tern, is aptly deemed Honolulu’s official bird, for while this indigenous Hawaii species spends its days fishing far out to sea, on Oahu it is exclusively a city dweller, returning at night to precarious nests balanced on urban trees, building ledges and balconies. Read more

The charming, round-headed manu-o-Ku, or white tern, is aptly deemed Honolulu’s official bird, for while this indigenous Hawaii species spends its days fishing far out to sea, on Oahu it is exclusively a city dweller, returning at night to precarious nests balanced on urban trees, building ledges and balconies.

The native seabird’s breeding range extends from Waipahu to East Honolulu, with about 1,700 nesting spots in 1,200 trees, the greatest density found along the shoreline from Kakaako to Diamond Head, as illustrated on a map at whiteterns.org.

The manu-o-Ku is also classified as a threatened species by the state of Hawaii, and today and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the public is invite to join in a free event, the Manuoku Bird Community Art Project, intended to raise awareness about these urban neighbors.

Participants can make paper manu-o-Ku and write messages dedicating their artworks to someone they want to commemorate. Young keiki can make finger puppets to take home.

Also today, from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., marine biologist and former Honolulu Star-Advertiser columnist Susan Scott, author of “Hawai‘i’s White Tern, Manu-o-Ku, an Urban Seabird,” will discuss the black-eyed bird’s biology and behavior, and ways to protect it.

The event is sponsored by Our Kaka‘ako, a project of Kamehameha Schools, and the Kaiaulu ‘o Kaka‘ako Owners Association.

Through June 13, the paper manu-o-Ku will be displayed in The Barn at Salt at Our Kaka‘ako, 327 Keawe St.

People can also download and print a manu-o-Ku at OurKakaako.com/manuoku and drop off their decorated bird at the event to have it included in the community art display.

—

Manu-o-Ku birds

>> What: Free public art project

>> When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. today and Sunday

>> Where: Kaloko‘eli Courtyard, in front of H Mart Kaka‘ako and The Flats at Pu‘unui, 440 Keawe St.