This Is It Bakery and Deli in Kakaako closing shop today | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

This Is It Bakery and Deli in Kakaako closing shop today

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:41 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Tony Faatea made Friday the final batch of bagels to be sold today.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Edwin Weita prepared dough Friday at This is It Bakery and Deli in Kakaako.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM “I’m walking out of here with my health and no debt, so I’m a happy camper,” said Steve Gelson, co-owner of This Is It Bakery and Deli.

In 1979 Steve and Mona Gelson started what would become a 40-year career in making and selling bagels, and that career comes to an end today with the closure of This Is It Bakery and Deli in Kakaako. Read more

