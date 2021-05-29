comscore Cal Poly knocks Hawaii out early for mercy-rule victory | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Cal Poly knocks Hawaii out early for mercy-rule victory

  • By Star-Advertiser Staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Cal Poly scored four runs in the sixth inning and another six in the seventh to surge to a 13-3 baseball victory over Hawaii at Baggett Stadium in San Luis Obispo, Calif. Read more

Punahou’s Kale Ane retires as football coach, AD
Scoreboard

