Cal Poly knocks Hawaii out early for mercy-rule victory

Cal Poly scored four runs in the sixth inning and another six in the seventh to surge to a 13-3 baseball victory over Hawaii at Baggett Stadium in San Luis Obispo, Calif.

Invoking the 10-run mercy rule, the umpires stopped the game following Tate Samuelson’s run-scoring double with two outs in the seventh.

The Mustangs won for the eighth time in nine games to improve to 28-25 overall and 18-19 in the Big West. They need to claim two of the final three of this four-game series for their 13th 30-victory season since 2020. The Rainbow Warriors are assured a sub-.500 record in the Big West after falling to 24-23 and 16-21.

UH center fielder Adam Fogel’s fourth homer of the season, a solo blast to left, tied it 3-all in the sixth.

But then Cal Poly designated hitter Taison Corio and shortstop Brooks Lee each belted two-run homers for a 7-3 lead in the bottom of the sixth.

Corio’s home run was his first since transferring from San Joaquin Delta College in August 2019.

One out after Punahou alum Cole Cabrera doubled, UH coach Mike Trapasso debated whether to pitch to Lee, one of the nation’s top shortstops.

Lee was 0-for-3 against Aaron Davenport, including two strikeouts. Trapasso said he “100%” considered giving first base to Lee.

“That’s why I failed our guys,” Trapasso said. “I should have walked him. (Davenport) handled him so well, we went ahead to pitch to him. We hung the changeup the first pitch, and that’s on me. That pretty much ended the game right there.”

Lee’s line drive landed beyond the wall in right field. Cameron Hagan replaced Davenport and got the third out. With UH down 7-3, Trapasso opted to save Hagan to pitch again in the series.

Trevor Ichimura, who entered with a team-best 1.59 ERA, was summoned for the seventh. But Ichimura beaned a Mustang and allowed six hits, including five in a row to lead to the run-ruled finale.

“We had all the confidence (Ichimura) would keep us in there,” Trapasso said. “Obviously, he didn’t have anything tonight.”

The ’Bows took a 2-0 lead in the second when Jacob Igawa doubled home Dustin Demeter, and then scored on Tyler Murray’s RBI single.

In the bottom of the second, the Mustangs tied it on Reagan Doss’ run-scoring single and Corio’s RBI groundout. The Mustangs squandered a scoring opportunity when Davenport pitched out of a bases-loaded situation in the fourth. But Davenport’s fortunes expired in the sixth.

Drew Thorpe was a credited with a seven-inning complete game. Thorpe allowed four hits, walked one and struck out seven.