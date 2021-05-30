Honolulu firefighters say report of hiker falling at Koko Crater was false alarm

Honolulu firefighters this morning responded to the Koko Crater Trail in Hawaii Kai after receiving a report of a hiker having possibly fallen off the popular East Honolulu hiking trail.

HFD sent five resource units staffed with 16 personnel to Koko Crater after receiving a single 911 call at 8:20 a.m. today. According to the male caller, while hiking at the top of the trail he heard what sounded like someone falling into and landing inside the crater.

The caller told HFD he did not witness the incident himself.

When firefighters arrived nine minutes later, they began asking other hikers at the base of the rail if they were missing anyone in their party, or heard any other hikers calling for help.

In addition, a HFD helicopter conducted an extensive aerial search of the area. No hikers in distress or signs of disturbed brush in the area of concern were found.

HFD said the caller did the right thing and had “good intentions” when asking for help. The details he provided allowed HFD to utilize local knowledge of the area and quickly determine there was no immediate need for emergency assistance.