comscore K-Drama: Ru Ri’s father is faced with humiliation on ‘Man Who Sets the Table’ | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features | K-­Drama

K-Drama: Ru Ri’s father is faced with humiliation on ‘Man Who Sets the Table’

  • By Jeff Chung, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

This week’s synopses: Read more

Previous Story
Star-Advertiser’s ‘Spotlight Hawaii’ wins international Telly Award

Scroll Up