K-Drama: Ru Ri’s father is faced with humiliation on ‘Man Who Sets the Table’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses

“Man Who Sets the Table”

Episode 33

6:40 p.m. today

Ru Ri faces an obstacle due to Kevin’s vehement opposition — even humiliating her father. Kevin’s right-hand man schemes to break up Ru Ri and Tae Yang. Kevin and Ru Ri’s relationship becomes strained by a misunderstanding.

Episode 34

7:45 p.m. today

Yeon Ju finds out the truth about Mr. Harvard. So Won runs into Min Woo and his twin. He gets suspicious about the pair.

“Taxi Driver”

Episode 11

7:45 p.m. Monday

Ha-na finally closes in on the deluxe taxi and gets a search warrant for Sung-­cheol’s house. Do-ki learns that the perpetrator of a murder is Goo Young-tae, one of Baek Sung-mi’s boys.

Episode 12

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

Ha-na has Min-ho’s killer, Goo Young-tae, in custody. However, he is released for lack of evidence while Do-ki starts to close in on Goo Young-tae for his numerous crimes against his victims.

“Phoenix 2020”

Episodes 69-70

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Thanks to Ji-eun and Jung-min, Se-hoon avoids a major accident. However, Se-hoon falls into a delusional state as he collapses again. Jung-min’s feelings for Ji-eun are complicated by everything that’s happened. However, he hasn’t stopped working to improve Seorin as a conglomeration. Meanwhile, ­Ah-joon begins to have feelings for Ji-eun.

Episodes 71-72

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Jung-min learns that Ji-eun has been traumatized by her father’s death and comforts her. And Se-hoon finds out the true identity of Mi-ran’s biological mother and comforts her. Since Ji-eun blames herself for the death of her father, Jung-min decides to stay by her side. Se-hoon continues to comfort Mi-ran after finding out that Myung-hwa is her biological mother.

“Risky Romance”

Episodes 25-26

7:45 p.m. Friday

Sae-ra threatens In-ah that she will leave if Seung-joo stays. Seung-joo decides to leave, seeing In-ah in agony. In-ah is shocked to hear Han-sung’s message from one year ago.

Episodes 27-28

7:45 p.m. Saturday

Seung-joo is now in a happy relationship with In-ah. He performs surgery for the director. Jae-hwan is cornered into making a bad decision when pressured and threatened by Chief Cha and the deputy chief.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.