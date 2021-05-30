comscore Virtual bon dance ushers in obon season at Hawaii’s Plantation Village | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features

Virtual bon dance ushers in obon season at Hawaii’s Plantation Village

  • By Pat Gee pgee@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaii’s Plantation Village, the outdoor history museum in Waipahu, kicks off the Japanese obon season with its first virtual bon dance Saturday, but the day’s in-person activities include a drive-thru pick up for bento, and shopping at a craft sale. Read more

