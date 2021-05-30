Hawaii hyped to honor patriots on golf courses

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A holiday golf marathon will be part of a monthlong effort to honor the focus of Memorial Day weekend. Read more

A holiday golf marathon will be part of a monthlong effort to honor the focus of Memorial Day weekend.

The Aloha Section PGA designated June as “Patriot Golf Month” in Hawaii, with more than 50 golf facilities and 100 professionals participating in the program to raise funds benefiting the Folds of Honor Foundation and PGA HOPE — programs with missions to provide aid to service members and families.

“It’s not too often do you get an opportunity to really say thank you to our servicemen and servicewomen, so this is a nice way to do it,” said Kevin Carll, head professional at Waialae Country Club and president of the Aloha Section PGA. “It’s obviously a great cause and it is nice to get everyone moving in one direction with one focus.”

Folds of Honor, founded by Lieutenant Colonel Dan Rooney in 2007, provides scholarships to spouses and children of wounded or killed service members. Since 2008, $737,100 in scholarships have been presented to 162 families in Hawaii through the Folds of Honor program.

“Obviously it’s honoring the sacrifices these men and women have made for our country and it’s really taking care of their legacy with these scholarships,” said Carll, who noted that Rooney has visited the islands over the years for the Sony Open in Hawaii.

PGA HOPE (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere) introduces veterans with disabilities to golf “to enhance their physical, mental, social and emotional well-being.”

Courses will hold various events to raise funds, including clinics and lessons and par-3 contests, along with raffles, sales and donations, toward the effort with a goal of raising at least $75,000.

Ko Olina Golf Club will help kick off the campaign with its “100 Holes of Golf Marathon” on Monday. Two of the club’s professionals, Ryan Christensen and Keawe Soares, will team with local Callaway representative Joey Sakaue and TaylorMade’s Trevor Nishiyama to speed through the course (the target is to play at about a two-hour pace per 18 holes) starting at 6 a.m. with a sunset closing ceremony including six representatives from the various branches of the military.

The marathon is organized by Ko Olina general manager Greg Nichols, who also chairs the Patriot Golf Month for the ASPGA.

“Golf is always about community and giving back,” ASPGA executive director Wes Wailehua said. “(Nichols) does an outstanding job every year of collectively getting the courses to coordinate statewide.

“It’s always been about people. We’re in the business of experiences with people and to be able to bring people together to raise money for our heroes and veterans I think is a tremendous thing and speaks very highly of the spirit of aloha and Hawaii in general.”

—

In the fold

Hawaii golf facilities, PGA Professionals and general managers hosting events as part of the Aloha Section PGA’s efforts to raise funds benefitting the Folds of Honor Foundation and PGA HOPE.

More information available through the courses.

OAHU

>> Ala Wai Driving Range, Regan Lee

>> Bay View GC, Kellan Anderson

>> Coral Creek GC, John Ramelb

>> GolfTec Honolulu, Jason Deigert

>> Hawaii Kai GC, Kevin Park

>> Hoakalei CC, Darren Sano

>> Honolulu CC, Kyle Kunioka

>> Kapolei GC, Stephan Sim

>> KMR School of Golf, Kevin Ralbovsky

>> Ko Olina Golf Club, Greg Nichols, Kevin Shimomura

>> Mid-Pacific CC, Mark Sousa

>> Mililani GC, Darrin Sumimoto

>> Moanalua GC, John Harman

>> Oahu CC, Andrew Feldman

>> Olomana Golf Links, Alexander Cuevos

>> PXG Golf, Rich Sung

>> Roger Dunn GS, Patrick Feindt

>> Royal Hawaiian GC, Guy Yamamoto

>> Turtle Bay Resort GC, Travis Joerger

>> Waialae CC, Kevin Carll

>> Waikele CC, Aaron Mercado

>> David Ishii, PGA Tour

>> Clark Miyazaki, PGA

>> Scott Simpson PGA Tour

MAUI/LANAI

>> Dunes at Maui Lani, Scott Reinhart

>> Kaanapali Golf Courses, Sutee Nitakorn

>> Kapalua Golf Resort, Michael Castillo, Tim Dietrich, John Lynch

>> King Kamehameha GC, Rick Castillo

>> Makena Golf and Beach Club, Zach Fahmie

>> Manele GC, Scott Ashworth

>> Maui Nui GC, Paul Michaleto

>> Pukalani GC, Ron Huffman

>> Waiehu GC, Art Rego

>> Wailea Golf Club, Michael Taylor, Marcus Judge

>> Wailea Blue GC, Brenda Rego

>> Wailea Golf Academy, Claude Brousseau

>> Wendell Paresa

KAUAI

>> Club at Ku’kui’ula, Todd Michaelson

>> Kiahuna GC, Steve Murphy

>> Ocean Course at Hokuala, Kellie Hines

>> Poipu Golf Course, Craig Sasada

>> Princeville Makai GC, Tom Freestone

>> Wailua GC, Darrell Rego

BIG ISLAND

>> Big Island GS, Lee Kagawa

>> Club at Hokuli’a, Ryan Coyle

>> Four Seasons Resort Hualalai, Garrett Okumura

>> Hapuna GC, Jay Taise

>> Hilo Municipal GC, Rodney Acia, Lance Taketa

>> Kohanaiki GC, Marty Keiter, Ryan Masuda

>> Mauna Kea GC, Duane Otte

>> Mauna Lani Golf Resort GC, Aaron Rego

>> Waikoloa Beach Resort GC, Kevin Ginoza