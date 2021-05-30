comscore Signs of Hawaiian Life - May 30, 2021 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Signs of Hawaiian Life – May 30, 2021

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • John Young and Mary Bergmann of Kailua, from left, were visiting friends Bobby and Karen Santiesteban, who took them to Hula Hut in Austin, Texas, earlier this month. Photo by David Hernandez.

  • Mavis Nikaido of Honolulu discovered the Big Island Kona Mix Plate restaurant while in Bend, Ore., in April. Photo by Paul Bursey.

  • Honolulu residents Phyllis and Ken Koike spotted Island Bowls in New Ipswich, N.H., in March. Photo by Katherine Dellovo.

