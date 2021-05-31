35-year-old Waipahu man charged after choking, assaulting girlfriend

A 35-year-old man has been charged in a domestic violence case after he allegedly choked his 28-year-old girlfriend and barricaded himself inside his Waipahu home for several hours on Saturday.

Clifford P. Carino was charged with two counts of felony abuse of a family or household member, one count of harassment and second-degree terroristic threatening. Bail was set at $30,000.

Police said a man choked his girlfriend and assaulted her in front of their children at about 10 p.m. Saturday. Patrol officers responded and the man later identified as Carino barricaded himself inside his home, located at the 94-1100 block of Huakai Street, and told officers he had firearms.

The police department’s Specialized Services Division and negotiators then responded to the scene.

Several hours later, at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Carino surrendered. No gunshot injuries were reported.

Police recovered three firearms from the scene registered to Carino.