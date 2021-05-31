Honolulu firefighters extinguish 2-alarm blaze in Kalihi

Honolulu firefighters responded to a structure fire on Saturday in Kalihi that caused an estimated $214,000 in damages to a home and its contents.

According to the Honolulu Fire Department, 10 units staffed with 39 personnel were sent to 1627 Pohaku St. at 5:08 p.m. Saturday. Arriving firefighters could see smoke billowing while approaching the home and quickly called for additional resources.

HFD arrived on scene at 5:14 p.m. and began an offensive attack on the blaze while avoiding fallen utility lines and simultaneously conducting a primary interior search of the home for possible occupants. According to neighbors, the home had been vacant for an extended period of time and nobody was inside at the time of the fire.

Firefighters brought the fire under control at 5:46 p.m. and completed an overhaul of the scene to eliminate hidden fire and smoldering areas to prevent rekindling.

A fire investigator was later called to scene to begin an investigation into the cause of the fire.