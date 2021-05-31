Hot and humid weather continues; trades expected Tuesday

Hot and humid weather is expected to continue across the isles today, with highs reaching up to 88 degrees Fahrenheit, according to forecasters.

Combined with humidity, it may feel more like 89 or 90 degrees in Honolulu and Kahului this afternoon.

The National Weather Service expects mostly sunny weather today, with scattered showers in the afternoon, highs from 83 to 88, and variable south winds at a mere 5 to 10 mph. Lows tonight range from 65 to 70.

A more typical tradewind pattern will return on Tuesday, forecasters said, and last through next weekend.

Surf for all shores remains below advisory levels, with a northwest swell slowly bringing surf upwards for those shores through Tuesday.

Surf for north shores is set to rise from.2 to 4 feet today to 6 to 8 feet Tuesday, and for west shores from 1 to 3 feet today to 4 to 6 feet Tuesday.

Surf for south shores remains at 2 to 4 feet today and Tuesday, while surf for east shores is set to rise from 0 to 2 feet today to 1 to 3 feet Tuesday.

A record high of 86 degrees was set in Lihue on Sunday, according to NWS, breaking the previous one of 85 set in 1969.

This follows a record high match of 89 in Honolulu on Thursday, which matched a previous record of 89 set in 2005.