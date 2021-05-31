Woman, 40, charged after allegedly setting fire to Wahiawa home

Prosecutors charged a 40-year-old woman today after she allegedly set fire to a home in Wahiawa Saturday, causing an estimated $70,000 in damage to the structure and its contents.

Christina E. Apostol was charged with first-degree arson. Her bail is set at $200,000.

First-degree arson is considered a Class A felony that carries penalties of up to 20 years in prison, if convicted.

More than 30 firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at 57 Kilea Place shortly after 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, they observed light smoke emanating from the living room of a single-story residence, according to the Honolulu Fire Department.

An adult female resident — the sole occupant inside the home at the time — escaped the home uninjured. A man who also lives at the residence arrived at the scene sometime after the fire broke out.

The pair are the only residents of the home.

Fire crews contained the fire to the room and brought flames under control just before 9:50 a.m.

Police arrested Apostol at the scene on suspicion of first-degree arson.

She has a criminal history of two felony convictions for promoting a dangerous drug and drug paraphernalia.