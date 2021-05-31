comscore Hawaii baseball team end season with another loss | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii baseball team end season with another loss

  • By Star-Advertiser Staff
  • Today
  • Updated 1:15 a.m.

The University of Hawaii baseball team’s 2021 season came to a disappointing conclusion with Sunday’s 6-2 loss to Cal Poly at Baggett Stadium in San Luis Obispo, Calif. Read more

