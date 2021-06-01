1 man dead, 1 critically injured in separate stabbings in Waikiki

A man is dead and another is critically injured in two separate stabbings that occurred in Waikiki early today, according to Honolulu police.

The first stabbing occurred in the vicinity of the Kapahulu Groin at about 12:40 a.m.

A man was involved in an argument with another male which escalated into a physical altercation. During the fight, an unknown suspect stabbed the victim in the upper torso, police said.

Emergency Medical Services personnel responded and pronounced the victim described to be in his early 20s, dead at the scene.

There are no arrests at this time.

Shortly afterward, police responded to another stabbing of a 20-year-old man in the area of Kalakaua and Ohua avenues. Police said a 30-year-old man was following a couple. The suspect then allegedly threatened the female and her boyfriend intervened.

Police said the suspect stabbed the boyfriend in the upper torso with a knife. He was taken in critical condition to a hospital.

The suspect and victims are not known to one another.

Police arrested the suspect on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder and first-degree terroristic threatening.

Police are continuing their investigation in the stabbing cases.