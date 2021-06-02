Honolulu firefighters rescue hiker, uninjured, from Paumalu Gulch Trail

Honolulu firefighters rescued a hiker today who called 911 after getting lost deep in the gulch at Paumalu Gulch Trail on Oahu’s North Shore.
The 25-year-old woman called 911 at 1:04 p.m. after having hiked alone for two hours. She reported that she was not injured, but needed help getting down from the trail.
Five units with 16 personnel responded, with the first arriving on scene at 1:36 p.m.
Two firefighters hiked in by foot, while two others flew in via HFD’s Air 2 helicopter, and located the hiker via the GPS location of her cell phone at 1:53 p.m.
The woman was airlifted to a landing zone at Sunset Elementary School, and was able to return to her parked car.
