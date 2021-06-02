Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> Clark Realty Corp. was sold by Locations LLC to Coldwell Banker Island Properties. The Coldwell Banker company was misidentified in a story on Page B1 Monday.