Letters: Start removal now of risky Red Hill fuel tanks; Reward vaccinated folks, not only hesitant ones; Mere beautification not enough for Chinatown

We are alarmed at the Navy’s continued refusal to acknowledge that the fuel tanks at Red Hill are leaking.

Honolulu cannot wait any longer for the start of the removal of these tanks. They must start building a replacement now!

The danger increases with each passing day. We cannot wait for a disaster to happen before anything is done. They have held their finger in the dike long enough.

Dorothy Hallett

Hawaii Kai

Sign automatic voter registration into law

I am happy to see that automatic voter registration (AVR) became a reality this year. As an honors undergraduate who testified in support of AVR, I would like to think that lawmakers took into consideration the voices of my generation. After all, Hawaii’s future is in our hands. AVR is the logical next step after the success of vote by mail.

The ball is now in Gov. David Ige’s court. AVR allows voter rolls to be efficiently updated thereby reducing waste and ensuring greater representation of communities that may not have been fully engaged in our democracy previously. AVR will help make us a more representative democracy, something that is especially important given the undermining of people’s faith in our elections that continues even now.

Governor Ige, please sign AVR into law now. It’s time.

Maile Griffin

Downtown

Reward vaccinated folks, not only hesitant ones

Other states facing vaccine hesitancy have incentivized vaccines by offering a wide variety of rewards, from lottery tickets to beer. Hawaii’s idea to award 5-pound bags of rice is interesting, but I question its fairness.

The idea of using an incentive for vaccines is a little confusing. Do people who didn’t need an incentive for a vaccine still get rice? When I was vaccinated, I didn’t get any rice.

I might be biased, but I don’t think prizes for getting vaccinated are the way to go. Maybe instead, we should reward “being” vaccinated instead of “getting” vaccinated, so that everyone who has been vaccinated gets their “rice.”

Josh Lee

Kakaako

Press Congress to move Alzheimer’s policies

As someone whose father passed away last year with dementia, I understand the tragedy of the Alzheimer’s experience as a caregiver, as well as sympathize with those afflicted by it. I’ve also belonged to a service organization whose aging membership, either as Alzheimer’s sufferers or caregivers, has been greatly impacted.

Today, 5.7 million Americans live with Alzheimer’s — a number expected to nearly triple by 2050. In Hawaii, 29,000 people over age 65 have Alzheimer’s, and 51,000 unpaid Hawaii family caregivers provide 81 million hours of care each year. U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz has an opportunity to help Hawaii families in the 117th Congress.

Since 1999, the bipartisan Congressional Task Force on Alzheimer’s disease has been instrumental in helping advance policies to improve research, care and support. Join me in encouraging Senator Schatz to lead in the fight to end Alzheimer’s by joining the task force.

Peggy Oyama

Hawaii Kai

Mere beautification not enough for Chinatown

I read recently where Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi is proposing a “beautification” project for Chinatown that involves “planting trees and fixing sidewalks.”

Really?

Mayor, I urge you to take a walk, yourself, through Chinatown, where I have worked in and around for nine years. After doing that, ask yourself if planting trees and fixing sidewalks is really the answer.

The homeless/addict cycle that we’ve allowed is a much bigger and important issue.

Get out on the streets and see for yourself. I ask you to consider addressing the real needs of our community.

Joseph LoPiano

Kapolei

