Race to the finish
- By Nicole Monton
-
Today
- Updated 4:09 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
PHOTO COURTESY FOOD NETWORK
(From left) Adam and Lanai Tabura, and Shawn Felipe are the minds behind Aloha Plate.
PHOTO COURTESY FOOD NETWORK
Hibachi Chicken Salad. Aloha Plate whips up this local classic on a fresh veggie bed as part of The Great Food Truck Race: All-Stars.
-
PHOTO COURTESY FOOD NETWORK
Lanai and Adam Tabura get to work in the Aloha Plate kitchen.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree