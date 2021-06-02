comscore Race to the finish | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Race to the finish

  • By Nicole Monton
  • Today
  • Updated 4:09 p.m.

  • PHOTO COURTESY FOOD NETWORK

    (From left) Adam and Lanai Tabura, and Shawn Felipe are the minds behind Aloha Plate.

  • PHOTO COURTESY FOOD NETWORK

    Hibachi Chicken Salad. Aloha Plate whips up this local classic on a fresh veggie bed as part of The Great Food Truck Race: All-Stars.

  • PHOTO COURTESY FOOD NETWORK

    Lanai and Adam Tabura get to work in the Aloha Plate kitchen.

The cream of the crop will come together June 6 for Food Network’s The Great Food Truck Race: All-Stars, and included in the tasty mix is Hawaii’s own Aloha Plate. Read more

