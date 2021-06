Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hurricane season has officially begun, and Hawaiian Electric wants you to be prepared for any emergency situation. Its Handbook for Emergency Preparedness is an essential guide filled with information to help you get ready for any natural disaster.

The handbook covers items like building your emergency kit, creating an evacuation plan, electrical safety and feeding your family while hunkering down through a storm. In this guide, you can find simple and creative recipes to turn your pantry ingredients into an enjoyable meal while the power is out.

Being prepared is the first step to keeping yourself and your family safe. Scan the QR code for easy access to Hawaiian Electric’s free Handbook for Emergency Preparedness on hawaiianelectric.com, or call 808-543-7511 to request a hard copy.

Ono Corn Salsa

Ingredients:

• 2 (12-ounce) cans corn, drained

• 1 small red onion, diced

• 1 red pepper, seeded and diced

• 1 large Japanese cucumber, seeded, diced

• 1/2 jicama (chop suey yam) or water chestnuts, diced

• 2 cups Thai sweet chile sauce

• Squeeze of lime (optional)

• Tortilla chips

Directions:

In a small bowl, mix together all ingredients except the tortilla chips. Serve immediately or chill overnight. Serve with tortilla chips. Makes about 7 cups.

Approximate nutrient Analysis per 1/4 cup serving: 70 calories, 0 g fat, 0 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 300 mg sodium, 16 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 9 g sugar, 1 g protein. Nutritional analysis by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

Hawaiian Electric features a variety of community-shared recipes through “The Electric Kitchen.” Get more cooking ideas online at hawaiianelectric.com/recipes.