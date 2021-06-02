The sweet spot

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I have a huge sweet tooth, and soft, chewy chocolate chip cookies are among my favorite snacks. But bakeries and businesses alike have raised the bar when it comes to these comforting treats, introducing the larger-than-life stuffed cookie.

Designed to satisfy even the most die-hard dessert fiends, these cookies can be found at a variety of spots on Oahu — and online.

Aloha Confectionery

Tucked away on the third level near Target in Ala Moana Center, Aloha Confectionery is your one-stop shop for all things sweet, including cupcakes, macarons and larger-than-life Monster Cookies ($4.55 each).

Flavors rotate weekly but you can usually find bestsellers like Fruity Pebbles, brown butter chocolate chip and chocolate chip confetti — which has a molten chocolate center. These Monster Cookies can easily be cut into fourths for sharing (or not). Fruity Pebbles is especially photogenic with cereal sprinkles and colorful marshmallows on top.

Aloha Confectionery

Ala Moana Center

808-943-8550

Instagram: @alohaconfectionery

The Maui Cookie Lady

Back in 2016, The Maui Cookie Lady’s generously stuffed 8-ounce cookies were probably the first massive cookies I tried. With every trip to the Valley Isle, I would buy these cookies, which were available in retail locations and online. Since then, The Maui Cookie Lady opened a brick-and-mortar in Makawao, though still receives a large number of orders from Oahu.

Signature flavors include Da Half Baked (stuffed with Reese’s, Snickers and Oreo cookies), strawberry Nutella, white chunk mac nut and Kona coffee dark chocolate espresso.

The Maui Cookie Lady

themauicookielady.com

Instagram: @mauicookielady

Boxed Up Hawaii

Boxed Up Hawaii currently accepts orders for stuffed cookies via Instagram, but the business will launch its website and online ordering system this summer.

These 6-ounce cookies are $5 each and come in flavors like s’mores with graham cracker cookie dough and a jumbo marshmallow, ube cookies and cream, M&M with a Nutella filling, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup topped with Reese’s Pieces, and more. Da Hapa, featuring an indulgent blend of chocolate chip and triple-chocolate dough stuffed with an Oreo, is the most popular flavor.

Boxed Up Hawaii also offers gourmet 8-inch stuffed cookie cakes starting at $30.

Boxed Up Hawaii

Instagram: @boxeduphawaii

boxeduphawaii.com (coming soon)

These Stuffed Cookies

These Stuffed Cookies’ tagline is “taking the cookie game to the next level,” and with flavors like butter mochi — yes, that’s a chocolate chip cookie stuffed with butter mochi — Cinnamon Toast Crunch cheesecake and more, you can bet these aren’t your typical pastries. Most desserts on its extensive menu feature fillings ranging from Biscoff cookie butter, brownies and taro mochi to lemon bars, red velvet cake and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. Popular stuffed cookie flavors include ube cheesecake, brownie and Nutella, and Fruity Pebble cheesecake.

You can find These Stuffed Cookies’ kiosks in a variety of locations including Pearlridge Center, Windward Mall and Ala Moana Center (ground floor next to Center Stage).

These Stuffed Cookies

thesestuffedcookies.com

Instagram: @these_stuffed_cookies