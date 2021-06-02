comscore The sweet spot | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
The sweet spot

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Today
  • Updated 3:19 p.m.

  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

    Fruity Pebbles ($4.55)

  • PHOTO COURTESY THE MAUI COOKIE LADY

    Da Half Baked ($7.50)

  • PHOTO COURTESY BOXED UP HAWAII

    Assorted Cookies ($5)

  • PHOTO COURTESY THESE STUFFED COOKIES

    Oreo Brownie, Lemon Bar, Cookies and Cream ($5 - $5.50)

Designed to satisfy even the most die-hard dessert fiends, these cookies can be found at a variety of spots on Oahu — and online. Read more

