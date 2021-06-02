The sweet spot
- By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
-
Today
- Updated 3:19 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
Fruity Pebbles ($4.55)
PHOTO COURTESY THE MAUI COOKIE LADY
Da Half Baked ($7.50)
PHOTO COURTESY BOXED UP HAWAII
Assorted Cookies ($5)
-
PHOTO COURTESY THESE STUFFED COOKIES
Oreo Brownie, Lemon Bar, Cookies and Cream ($5 - $5.50)
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree