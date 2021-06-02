These burgers are a ‘smash’ hit
- By Don Robbins
-
Today
- Updated 2:57 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
Photo courtesy Shay’s Smashburgers
Beefy burgers on a budget; Classic ($5) and Classic with bacon upgrade ($7)
Photo courtesy Shay’s Smashburgers
Fun Guy ($7)
-
Photo courtesy Shay’s Smashburgers
Shay’s Smashburgers is within Aiea’s In and Out Auto Sales lot.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree