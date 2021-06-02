comscore These burgers are a 'smash' hit | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Keep on Truckin'

These burgers are a ‘smash’ hit

  • By Don Robbins
  • Today
  • Updated 2:57 p.m.

  • Photo courtesy Shay’s Smashburgers

    Beefy burgers on a budget; Classic ($5) and Classic with bacon upgrade ($7)

  • Photo courtesy Shay’s Smashburgers

    Fun Guy ($7)

  • Photo courtesy Shay’s Smashburgers

    Shay’s Smashburgers is within Aiea’s In and Out Auto Sales lot.

Shay’s Smashburgers’ claim to fame is its handcrafted burgers at prices that won’t bankrupt your budget. Read more

Previous Story
Hidden gems

Scroll Up