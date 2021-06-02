These burgers are a ‘smash’ hit

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Shay’s Smashburgers’ claim to fame is its handcrafted burgers at prices that won’t bankrupt your budget. Look for its vibrant orange-hued food truck tucked inside the In and Out Auto Sales lot along Kamehameha Highway in Aiea for beefy bliss.

A smashburger is pretty much exactly what it sounds like: a patty smashed on a hot grill. It’s seared on the outside and creates the ideal combination of flavors and textures of cheese, crunchiness and juiciness, says owner Shayla Kaai, who started operating the food truck last September. These burgers feature fresh potato buns from The Patisserie in Pearl City, which Kaai describes as the perfect pairing with the meat.

Although there are only three types of burgers on the menu, they’re made with tender, loving care and keep customers coming back for more. Opt for the Classic, All-American or Fun Guy. All boast grass-fed beef brisket patties that are ground fresh daily.

The Fun Guy ($7) features sautéed cremini mushrooms, havarti cheese, bacon jam, caramelized onions and black truffle aioli. If you want something traditional, go with the Classic ($5), which comprises a quarter-pound ground beef patty, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, pickles and a flavorful secret sauce.

Meanwhile, the All-American ($6) is similar to the Classic, but with lettuce, tomato and additional onions. Upgrade your burgers with bacon, a fried egg, or another patty, or add french fries for $3 more. Once in a while, customers can also order Grandma Ruby’s Sweet Tea, which was a favorite beverage of Kaai’s own tutu.

Be on the lookout for different specials during the week. For example, the truck has taco Tuesdays featuring two tacos for $5, and chicken wings on Wednesdays. Choices include Buffalo wings, and sticky or wet barbecue wings priced at $8, for six.

Kaai grew up in the Chinatown and Nuuanu areas, and has more than a decade under her belt cooking in local restaurants as a sous-chef and in other roles. She reveals that this food truck is just the first step in her five-year business plan, but her goal is to keep serving fresh, high-quality food at modest prices.

“I try to make everything affordable, especially for the local community,” Kaai says.

Shay’s Smashburgers

98-291 Kamehameha Hwy., Aiea 808-460-0951

Instagram: @shayssmashburgers

How to pay: cash, Cash App, Venmo

How to order: In person at the truck

Hours: 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays; noon-3:30 p.m. Saturdays; closed Sundays