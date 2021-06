Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

As the hurricane season begins, it’s time for residents to start stocking up their emergency kits with bottled water and canned goods, and reviewing their insurance policies. Although this season is expected to bring fewer tropical cyclones than previous years, various companies and government departments are encouraging residents to prepare accordingly. Read more

As the hurricane season begins, it’s time for residents to start stocking up their emergency kits with bottled water and canned goods, and reviewing their insurance policies. Although this season is expected to bring fewer tropical cyclones than previous years, various companies and government departments are encouraging residents to prepare accordingly.

The 2021 Central Pacific hurricane season, which ends Nov. 30, is expected to bring two to five tropical cyclones to the region this year, the Central Pacific Hurricane Center said at a virtual news conference last month, translating to a below-to-average season for the Central Pacific.

Despite the projected below-to-average season, experts advise residents to still take precautions.

“Each year is a new opportunity to prepare ourselves for the many hazards we face in Hawaii. Actions we take with our family and friends can help reduce the impacts that will come during this hurricane season,” said Hawaii Emergency Management Agency Administrator Luke Meyers in a release Tuesday.

HI-EMA encourages residents to be aware of the hazards present in the places they live, to sign up for county alerts, prepare an emergency plan and kit, and to take steps to strengthen homes against severe weather.

Hawaiian Electric said that its crews work year-round to strengthen the company’s five island grids to withstand the effects of the storms, including reinforcing poles and power lines, and clearing trees and vegetation from around the company’s equipment.

Hawaiian Electric said that in the event of a storm or power outage, residents should turn off and unplug all unnecessary electric equipment and stay away from downed power lines. The company also encouraged residents to develop their own emergency plans by gathering emergency supplies, water and nonperishable food to last at least 14 days and preparing a list of emergency contacts.

Hawaii Gas also offered tips to residents in the event of a storm, including checking the condition of gas pipes and equipment, knowing how to use gas appliances in the event of a power outage and considering buying a backup propane or natural gas generator.

Still, as residents prepare their homes and emergency plans, the state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Insurance Division said they also should review insurance policies and understand their deductibles.

“It’s important to know what your policies cover before a disaster strikes so that you have the coverage you need to minimize significant financial impact on you and your family,” Commissioner Colin M. Hayashida said last week in a release.

Information about hurricane and flood insurance can be found on the Insurance Division’s website under Consumer Resources.