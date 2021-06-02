Ex-Saber Jocelyn Alo named USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Oklahoma standout and Campbell High School alumna Jocelyn Alo was named the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year on Tuesday, becoming the first player from Hawaii to earn the national honor.

Alo, a Hauula resident, leads the nation with 30 home runs and in slugging percentage (1.1135) and ranks second in RBIs (82) and batting average (.487).

“Thank you to my parents for being with me every step of the way and to Coach (Patty) Gasso and the rest of the Oklahoma coaching staff for taking a chance on a kid from Hawaii,” Alo said in a release from USA Softball. “I’d also like to thank all the coaches before them that helped me get to this moment.”

Alo matched Oklahoma’s single-season home run record for the second time in her career in a Super Regional sweep of Washington last weekend in Norman, Okla. She also hit 30 homers as a freshman in 2018 and is seven shy of the NCAA Division I record set by Arizona’s Laura Espinoza in 1995.

Alo enters this week’s Women’s College World Series tied for seventh in NCAA history with 84 career home runs, 11 behind the record held by former Oklahoma slugger Lauren Chamberlain (2012-15).

Alo and the top-seeded Sooners (50-2) open the WCWS on Thursday with a matchup against James Madison in Oklahoma City.

Alo was named the Star-Advertiser All-State Position Player of the Year in 2016 and 2017 after helping the Sabers win consecutive state titles. She was inducted into the HHSAA Hall of Honor following her senior season.

The other Player of the Year finalists were UCLA pitcher Rachel Garcia, the winner in 2018 and ’19, and Washington pitcher Gabbie Plain.