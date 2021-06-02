comscore Ex-Saber Jocelyn Alo named USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Ex-Saber Jocelyn Alo named USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Oklahoma standout and Campbell High School alumna Jocelyn Alo was named the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year on Tuesday, becoming the first player from Hawaii to earn the national honor. Read more

