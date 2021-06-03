Kauai police, U.S. Marshals arrest 11 for outstanding warrants

Kauai police, the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force and U.S. Marshals teamed up to conduct a sexual offender compliance check and a wanted fugitive warrant sweep last week on Kauai.

They checked on 141 registered sex offenders, and found 126 were in compliance, 14 were pending further verification (considered to be houseless) and one was non-compliant. That one case was turned over to the prosecutor’s office for further action.

The team also conducted a wanted fugitive warrant sweep, which yielded 11 arrested on multiple outstanding warrants. Warrants included criminal contempt and failure to appear charges, for a combined total of $100,000 in bail.

Those arrested ranged in age from 19 to 61 years of age.