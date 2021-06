Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Ease short roundtrips for vaccinated residents

On my return from a recent trip to Las Vegas, I was able to observe and experience the Safe Travels Hawaii program — which was necessary, but quite cumbersome and confusing, especially for seniors.

There were not only the expected long lines at the Honolulu airport, but also an hourlong line at the Las Vegas gate by travelers trying to get the preclearance QR code.

Travel passports have been discussed, but the state of Hawaii’s reason for not implementing such a program is that it is too difficult to verify who is legitimately vaccinated and who is not.

However, this problem should not exist for vaccinated Hawaii travelers with short-duration roundtrips that originate within the state of Hawaii.

Vaccinations for Hawaii residents can be easily verified. Clearances or passes should be issued at the point of departure from Hawaii. This action would encourage more people to get vaccinated, will reduce some congestion at the airport arrivals area, and will save the Hawaii traveler the cost of COVID-19 tests, which was $90 per person in Las Vegas.

Calvin Kim

Niu Valley

2-leg trip home requires 2 QR codes, so beware

We are senior citizens, fully vaccinated. We were visiting California and returning to Honolulu on the Friday before Memorial Day weekend. Hawaii’s Safe Travels/QR code system was more confusing than expected.

Heading back to Hawaii, the required COVID-19 results were uploaded to Safe Travels; our negative QR codes gave us exemption from quarantine.

But at the California airport, the airline agent said we needed another QR because our flight went to Kauai first, then Oahu. A second QR was needed for the leg to Honolulu; my original QR didn’t qualify. I thought interisland travelers to Honolulu didn’t need QR codes, so why was a second QR needed?

In Lihue, we had just over an hour before our Honolulu flight; all flights were full so we couldn’t miss ours. Good thing I’d uploaded our vaccine cards to the Safe Travels site before flying to California. I filled out the same questionnaire on Safe Travels to get the second QR code, just in time.

Ronald Chock

Kaimuki

Veto SB 404, which nixes political-ad disclosure

A wonky bill quietly made it through the 2021 Legislature and is waiting for Gov. David Ige to sign it into law. Senate Bill 404 eliminates disclosure requirements for those running for office, including incumbents, for political advertisements, such as whether to vote for or against a specific candidate.

This exclusion for candidates and their committees from having to file electioneering advertisement disclosures would be an incredible blow to political transparency in Hawaii, if signed into law. Currently, candidates and their committees must disclose contributions received for running such ads, whether candidates support or oppose the ads, and more.

The reason political-ad disclosures are necessary and currently required is because the general, voting public deserves to know which candidate is making the appeal to vote for or against someone and who is funding such appeals. We deserve transparency and honesty in our political processes. Please contact Governor Ige and ask him to veto SB 404.

Sandy Ma

Executive director, Common Cause Hawaii

Absence of solemn ‘Taps’ reminds us to not forget

At 1500 hours on Monday, we waited on our lanai to hear “Taps” sounded in honor of those fallen while serving as members of our military. SILENCE. Traffic continued moving along Ala Wai Boulevard, a baseball game progressed on the playing field below, as did holiday activity from the Marco Polo condo pool. On Memorial Day 2020, the 24 notes of tribute had been heard. What happened this year?

A 53-year Vietnam veteran, I recalled the names of two outstanding corpsmen of our health care advisory team lost during that senseless conflict more than a half-century ago. Are we so inured with the presence of global conflict that we cannot take one minute from the annual 525,600 minutes experienced to honor those who gave their all for us? What announcement was made by print and video media that would have united those of us in Hawaii?

Let us not cease to remember.

William R. Brown Jr., M.D., M.P.H.

Moiliili

Awaiting key toxicology report in Myeni shooting

There has been more than enough time for more information to be provided on the death of Lindani Myeni (“Fatal police shooting of Lindani Myeni in Honolulu has South Africans demanding justice,” Star-Advertiser, May 15).

An important piece of information, normally provided, is missing. Where is the toxicology report? This would provide vital information to all.

Greg Casler

Kailua

