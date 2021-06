Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

As the search for Honolulu Police Department’s a new permanent chief gets underway, Police Commission Chairwoman Shannon Ali­vado has rightly stressed the need for improved communication in the top post as a means to build trust with the community. Communication was among the areas that just-retired HPD Chief Susan Ballard received criticism on during her final annual review.

On Tuesday, Assistant Chief Rade Vanic took over as interim chief, thereby now serving as the public voice for law and order. Moving forward, he can best serve Honolulu by articulating with candor how the department is addressing ongoing community concerns and assuring public safety.