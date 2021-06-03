On the Move: Deseree Tano

The Honolulu Community Action Program Inc. has announced that Deseree Tano has been named its newest Head Start and Early Head Start ERSEA (eligibility, recruitment, selection, enrollment and attendance) manager. Tano joined HCAP in 2018 as an Early Head Start family advocate and was most recently an ERSEA specialist. She also has prior experience as a community service specialist and job resource specialist at the City and County of Honolulu, Department of Community Services.

