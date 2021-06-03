CALENDAR
Waialua: Seeking varsity head coach for football, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls soft tennis and cheerleading. Qualified candidates should possess organizational skills and ability to communicate with others. High school or higher coaching experience preferred, but not required. Send resumes to athletic director, Darnell Arceneaux, by fax to 637-8209 or email to darnell.arceneaux@k12.hi.us.
SOFTBALL
MAKUA ALI‘I
Wednesday
Golden Eagles 15, Hikina 13
Sportsmen 15, Na Pueo 3
Bad Company 20, Hawaiians 8
Zen 16, Lokahi 8
Na Kahuna 18, Xpress 14
Firehouse 7, Islanders 0
Aikane 21, Fat Katz 7
Hui Ohana 16, Action 15
Makules 8, Yankees 6
Waipio 9, P.H. Rebels 8
GOLF
LOCAL ACES
NAME, HOMETOWN DATE COURSE HOLE YDS CLUB
Akira Kuno, Honolulu April 7, Ted Makalena G.C., 5, 286, Driver
Colin Kennard, Kaneohe April 8, Kaneohe Klipper GC, 4, 153, PW
Joshua Gusman, Mililani April 10, West Loch Golf Course, 5, 110, PW
Brian Takushi, Kaneohe April 11, Honolulu Country Club, 14, 122, PW
Eiji Nishida, Honolulu April 12, West Loch Golf Course, 5, 109, PW
