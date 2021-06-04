On the Move: Emet Domingo Jr.; James Bergantinos; Kevin Perry

Castle &Cooke Hawaii has appointed three former employees to new positions:

>> Emet Domingo Jr. has been named director of building construction. Domingo previously held positions with the company as senior project engineer, scheduling manager and director of house construction from 2001 to 2011. He has more than 30 years of experience and also served as vice president of operations with Allied Builders System and project manager with Mortenson Construction.

>> James Bergantinos has been promoted to general construction superintendent from construction superintendent. Prior to rejoining Castle &Cooke Hawaii in 2015, he was construction superintendent for NAN Inc. He also worked for Armstrong Builders, Haseko Homes and Schuler Homes. He first worked for Castle &Cooke from 2006 to 2010, where he served as construction superintendent for its Mililani Mauka project.

>> Kevin Perry returns as construction superintendent for Koa Ridge. He previously served as the company’s project engineer in Waikoloa from 2007 to 2010. Perry has more than two dec­ades of experience, having also worked for Construction Serv­ices HLAS on Hawaii island and Brookfield Homes Hawaii.

