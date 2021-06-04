Mike Brown tasked with easing Hawaii baseball’s transition from Mike Trapasso era

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

To maintain continuity during a search for the next University of Hawaii baseball coach, Mike Brown has been named interim head coach. Read more

UH is seeking a permanent replacement for Mike Trapasso, who was told on Tuesday he would not be retained for a 21st season. His contract will expire on Aug. 31. UH posted the request for applicants for the coaching job that is expected to draw nationwide interest.

In July 2018, Brown joined the Rainbow Warriors in the dual role of associate coach and hitting coach. The ’Bows just completed their best offensive season in nine years of Big West Conference membership.

During the transition period, Brown and assistant coach Carl Fraticelli will handle the day-to-day duties. Brown and Fraticelli already have spoken with the current ’Bows, as well as all 11 members of the 2021 recruiting class and the six 2022 commits.

“At the end of the day, it’s all about the players, it’s all about the kids,” Brown said.

Brown and Fraticelli have been approved to meet with UH commitments on the mainland next week. During the pandemic, the NCAA extended the “dead period” that prohibits face-to-face contact with recruits. The contact period for baseball begins on Tuesday.

“We’re going to let everybody know this is the situation and we’re excited about the future,” Brown said.

UH has named interim coaches in the past. After Gib Arnold was dismissed, Benjy Taylor was the UH basketball team’s interim head coach for the 2014-15 season, leading the Rainbow Warriors to the Big West Tournament’s championship game. Eran Ganot was hired for the 2015-16 season. When Ganot was on medical leave for 13 games during the 2019-2020 season, Chris Gerlufsen was named interim head coach. The ’Bows were 8-5 under Gerlufsen.

After Norm Chow was released during the 2015 football season, Chris Naeole was named interim coach for the final four games. Naeole then was retained as offensive line coach in 2016, Nick Rolovich’s first year as UH head coach.

In baseball, Carl Furutani was promoted from pitching coach to interim head coach after Les Murakami suffered a stroke in November 2000. Trapasso was hired as head coach in June 2001. Furutani is the associate director of UH’s Student Recreation Services. SRS has an interim director.