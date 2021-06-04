comscore Mike Brown tasked with easing Hawaii baseball’s transition from Mike Trapasso era | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Mike Brown tasked with easing Hawaii baseball’s transition from Mike Trapasso era

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
To maintain continuity during a search for the next University of Hawaii baseball coach, Mike Brown has been named interim head coach. Read more

