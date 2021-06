Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Gov needs to accelerate help for ailing businesses

The governor continues to kill this state.

He is further delaying reopening and failing to support the mayors in their efforts to adjust the COVID-reopening tiers and get business open again. Businesses suffer, but he obviously is not worried about them.

He adjusted unemployment to again require filers to submit three job searches (good move), but extended the $300 a week boost with no end date in sight. Why not extend the $300 just six weeks, pushing those on unemployment to go find a job?

We appear to be the only state in the nation with no vision on reopening, no vision on how to best take care of our people except hold their hands in unemployment.

How does he sleep at night knowing his acceptance rate is declining, and he continues to hurt this state more than help us? Step down now.

Clifton T. Johnson

Ala Moana

Top consultants will find top police chief for Oahu

Indeed, choosing a new police chief is a huge responsibility. No doubt former Honolulu Police Commission Chairwoman Loretta Sheehan should be consulted because of her conservative views.

The responsibility is so huge that the City and County of Honolulu should be willing to pay a fee to a management consultant to help make a selection for a job with an annual salary of $200,000-plus. There are excellent local consultants to choose from. By doing so, the city would have put its best foot forward toward on this very responsible task. A management consultant’s goal is to select the best-suited person with a wide view of the various situation one must encounter.

James Kataoka

Mililani

Look at GOP to find source of Jan. 6 anger

In response to columnist Cal Thomas (“Commission we need would probe source of Jan. 6 anger,” June 1), I offer another quote to follow up on his mention of Abraham Lincoln’s inspiring quote.

To answer Cal’s question, Voltaire left this hint; “Anyone who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities.” The mystery “source of Jan. 6 anger” may be found by starting at the top of the GOP, if the truth is what one desires.

Richard Marshall

Pearl City

