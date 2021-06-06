Man, 45, arrested after allegedly opening fire on police in Waianae

Honolulu police arrested a 45-year old man for attempted murder after he allegedly opened fire on an officer who was conducting a service call at a Waianae residence on Saturday evening.

According to police, several gunshots were fired at an officer as he exited his patrol vehicle and approached the residence. Police said the officer was not injured, but two patrol cars were damaged in the incident, which occurred about 6:33 p.m Saturday.

The man, who has not been charged, was arrested about 7:10 p.m. after he exited the residence. He faces an attempted first degree murder of a law enforcement officer charge as well as criminal damage to property charges.