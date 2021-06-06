Hawaii News | Vital Statistics Vital Statistics: May 28 to June 3, 2021 By Star-Advertiser staff June 6, 2021 Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System. MARRIAGES Filed on Oahu, May 28-June 3 >> Miana Marie Hatsumi Anama and Justin Wendell Dildy >> Christopher Cenence Badua and Alyssamarie Kananiloaokekai Ruiz >> Samuel Lee Baumer and Megan Theresa Boe >> Andrea Emily Beaudoin and Dimitri Andre Hammond >> Stephen Douglas Becker and Melissa Renee Pannell >> Haleigh Faith Begay and Bryant Fernando Castellano >> Brent Joseph Bollman and Corina Nicole Rochex >> Dakota Samuel Callahan and Jem Prism Huang-Carpio >> Max Pono Castanera and Haley Marie Lytle >> Robert James Christensen and Kelsie Brie Bonko >> Benita Ann Coleman and Miguel Angel Gallegos >> Delon Tomas Cone and Monique Claire Leahy >> Cameron Thomas Cook and Susan Marie Hanson >> Crystal Cortez and Richard William Palmer >> Terri Lynn Creveston and Daniel Schneid >> Cyan Lokelani Kiyoko Curtis and Calvin Lau >> Vuk Cvetkovic and Kiana Tomiko Etrata >> Samuel Wyatt Davis and Chandler Lee Ann Lindsey >> Monica Liseth De La Torre and Chriistian Barahona >> Madison Rose Dorman and Trevor Kainalu Tom >> Emma Mary Driemeyer and David Michael Karim >> Jared Chance Dulaney and Laura Renae Lyles >> Jason Masaichi Egami and Eun Jung Jamie Lee >> Kevin Wayne Focht and Karli Teresa Kristina Engblom >> Robert Alexander Forest and Talisa Eiko De Carlo >> Zachary Nathaniel Fort and John Robert Ramirez Jr. >> Kenneth Earl Fuimaono and Yoko Shinkawa >> Emory Gabrielle Goins and Jacob Charles Brient >> Brandon Abraham Gonzalez and Kryshna Lenka Garcia Pillado >> Michael Jonathan Goodman and Michiko Usui >> Bryce Alan Hanson and Alexandra Rose Navarro >> Ashley Emi Isono and Marc Akoni Mendes >> Mark Todd Jackson and Deborah Darlene Longanacre >> Dione Lyn Jacobson and Jason Lee Jacobson >> Michael Kauonoe Jay and Mindy Elikapeka Kong >> Delores Delaine Johnson and William Richard Hungate >> Joy Renee Johnson and Cordarro Jamison Willis >> Michael Wayne Jones-Melton and Amber L. Whittington >> Kevin Kaukaohuokalani Casperson Kanakanui and Kimberly Ann Kapiolani Mews >> Ashley Kamalamalamaonalani Kekahuna and Daniel Joseph Seguirant >> Kasey Joe Kelson and Alexis Petersen >> Ashley Erica Klein and Clint David Mireles >> Chase Dalton Koster and Brittany Marie Moschke >> Abel Christopher Langsi and Jennie May Tin Hin >> Nakisha Marie Lao and Leonardo Romero Gomez >> Rachel Keiko Lee and Alexander Forrestel Schneider >> Michael Brandon Lister and Ellen Margaret Oldfield >> Medy Tabucader Madrid and Douglas Kaina Simmons >> Stephanie Desiree Magana and Laurence Galvez Degracia Jr. >> Caitlin Nicole Nazareno Marcelo and John Gumayagay Servito >> Edwin Ernesto Martinez and Elida Fabiola Hernandez >> Franklin Medrano and Kristen Lynn Bailey >> Colton David Miller and Xinyi Geng >> Caitlin Dora Neels and Tristian Michael Crenshaw >> Cathy Sue Netherly and Kenneth Allen Corum >> Spencer Alika Pedrina and Stacy Anne Sao Gumayagay >> Luisana Carolina Perez Perez and Jesus Eduardo Gonzalez >> Joshua Shawn Potter and Angela Marlene Lewis >> Cody John Roach and Heather Nicole Guillory >> Dominica Marie Roberts and Corey Edward Campbell >> Gary Clinton Rochester and Chrystal Gale Thompson >> Ricardo Roman and Maria Teresa Zumaya-Gonzalez >> Gregorio Cervantes Rosario and Remedios Bedia Nacor >> Jessica Ann Catabay Samson and Matthew Walter Won >> Michael Joseph Sanchez and Chelsey Elizabeth Leiting >> Julia Carey Sanders and Theron Heenan Dinnage >> Saeed Sepasi and Yu-Fen Huang >> Hi’ilani Huleka Silva and Kaulana Emmett Silva >> James Russell Smith Sr. and Vicki Lynn Howard >> Zackeri Lee Smith and Whitney Erin Phillips >> James William Smitson and Ranna Lee Kanoelani Like >> Nicole Mirage Ka Yee Soon and Zane Micah Ganibe >> Jacob Richard Stanko and Christina Marie Zoll >> Kayla Justine Stylc and Cody Alexander Franklin >> Jason Edward Tamasovich and Jessica Ophelia Turner >> Alyssa Nicole Trainor-Mann and Colby Michael Mann >> Draysen Kam Yau Tsuha and Andrea Keiko Matsumura >> Daniel Austin Tyler and Marlene Leon >> Veronica Layne Uitz and Jose Roberto Gonzalez Molina >> Simge Uzun and Bilen Akuzum >> Mathew Carl Vargas and Jeannine Carole Lindfors >> Mark Alan Watt and Heidi Jo Custer >> George Lincoln Wilks Jr. and Loren Cole Beecher >> Bradley Scott Woodall and Robin Lynn Gabriel >> Shannon Christine Ziemann and Dominick Charles Wade Lucchetti BIRTHS Filed on Oahu, May 28-June 3 >> Mahealani Ali’itia-Porowini Kaka Ah-Hay >> Amelia Jo Barboza >> Bliss Leimomihiwahiwa O‘kekai Emiko Bayaoa-Bagio >> Avery Jordan Blanchard >> Ratu Isoa Kanasalusalu Lee Bukarau >> Richmond Hung Yu Chan >> Michael Leslie Chavous III >> Mellow Juliette ‘Olinokealoha‘ike‘iamainapi‘ilani Chee >> Mikah Izaiahs Nasir Christophe >> Rosalee Teri Kasoga Delos Reyes >> Maverick Oliver-Lee Detrick >> Arlo Yoshio Estes >> Azahya Marie Evans >> Parker Deshi Mailand Bunghanoy Fredericksen >> Noli Odvina Gapuz Jr. >> Ellie Fetu Hilina‘i Alofanene Gomes >> Ansel Yoshio Nicholas Grieder >> Konapiliahi La‘iku Stephen Ha‘anio >> Anela Yaeko Pilialohanapua‘ilimamekalikolehuaikapi‘olani Hansen >> Katherine Grace Sumiko Hirata >> Leo Yamato Ishida >> James Oliver Jones >> Myla Ayame Kaneshiro >> Kamakaokanalunui Rawsel Kauahi- Daniels >> Hi‘iaka Kamaha‘omakanamakamaeokalani Kila >> Jaxson Kilaulani >> Kaizen Kamanakai Koverman >> Kali Ka‘ili‘aina Koverman >> Emiko Kahea Chiyoko Kupihea >> Jayden Nakai Lenchanko >> Olivia Keiko Shiu Hee Leong >> Fipe Fatafehi ‘O Lapaha Lotaki >> Evelyn Robles Lucero >> Aleia Rose Hi‘ilei Machado >> Blayke Rose Hideko Madrid >> Brandon James Kuali‘iokekai Maglinti III >> Jaxon Levi Namoca >> Tausaga Kamahalo Niko >> Jaymina Kiandra Noket >> Asher Clark Pascual >> Ryxon Tasi Kekamaomakalapuanamakahau Pelen >> Joshua-James Kalanakila‘a ho‘opomaika‘i Mai Kalani Pi >> Serena Esther Quintanilla >> Kaycen Pomaika‘imaikeakua Rodrigues >> Meztli Aheokalani Rodrigues >> Kai Eiji Santos >> Avianna Halia Servati >> Kainui Hunter Sylva >> Alyas Reyn Tabaranza >> Kaleikokoula Hulaliluaikaonohi Villanueva Tabor >> Ezekiel Kaimana Musashi Takamoto >> Sylas Alofamoni Ieni Nakalaokeanuenue Taumua >> Dustin Paul Kekoa A‘o Puali‘i Tong >> Nolan Taiga Turpin >> Takoda Ward Loving Urabe >> Lydia Blake Valix >> Morgan Dewey Viernes >> Zane Anthony Walker >> Kingston Salazar Ward >> Sunnie Farl Ware >> Evan Patrick Webb >> Kai Yasuo Wong >> Lilikoi Rose Wyer Previous Story On the move: Estela Carbillon, Clayton van Hooijdonk Next Story Hawaii Real Estate Sales: April 26-30, 2021