Shoji brothers, Erik and Kawika, both want to coach, but not before giving the Tokyo Olympics another shot
- By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
-
June 6, 2021
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY KAWIKA SHOJI
Kawika Shoji, top, hugged brother Erik after a victory at the 2006 Olympic Games.
-
COURTESY KAWIKA SHOJI
Brothers Erik and Kawika Shoji displayed their bronze medals while holding the American flag during the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree