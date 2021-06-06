Shoji brothers, Erik and Kawika, both want to coach, but not before giving the Tokyo Olympics another shot

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

If the Olympics had gone on as originally planned last year, Kawika and Erik Shoji would be that much closer to following in their father’s footsteps.

But the postponement of the 2020 Games caused by COVID-19 extended the volleyball playing careers of the brothers, who are veteran members of the U.S. national team and winners of Olympic bronze medals at Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

Eventually, both hope to become coaches, like their dad, Dave Shoji.

For the immediate future, though, they prepare for the Tokyo Games, anticipating that they won’t be canceled or postponed again. Also, neither is assuming they will make the final cut; but at this point, both might have the same roles they did in ’16.

“Uncertainty is the perfect word for it,” Kawika Shoji said in a phone interview from Rimini, Italy, where the U.S. is playing in the FIVB Volleyball Nations League tournament.

Kawika, 33, is battling to keep his job as the No. 2 setter to starter Micah Christenson (a Kamehameha graduate — Kawika is an ‘Iolani alumnus and Erik a Punahou product).

Because of his extensive experience, Kawika is like a player-coach in some ways.

“You’ve gotta be prepared to go in and run the offense at a moment’s notice,” he said. “And you’re an extra set of eyes and ears, and expected to be active in the game plan.”

Erik, 31, will likely be the U.S. team’s starting libero, as he was in 2016. The position has changed over the years from a player who makes spectacular digs to one who is also a leader of the defense.

“It’s evolved. There’s bigger responsibilities, like running the defense, more involved coverage of the court,” he said, also in a phone interview from Italy. “You have to develop your confidence and communication skills. It’s not really my personality to bark out orders, but it’s something I had to grow into.”

Erik sees himself being a coach in the future, too.

“Definitely,” he said. “I’ve enjoyed the little bit of it I’ve done with younger players. It’s a part of me and I would love to try it after I’m done playing.”

Before the pandemic postponed the Olympics last year, Kawika figured 2021 would be his final season as a professional volleyball player.

“I am thinking of possibly one more year overseas to finish out with a fun experience, and make some money and enjoy a last ride,” he said. “I have some thoughts about coming back (to Hawaii) and learning something new, maybe in the business world with a connection with the sport. And coaching at some level. I don’t know exactly yet, but I’m very excited for that next step, whether at end of this summer or next summer.”

The biggest part of that future is his wife, Megan, who is from Haleiwa, and daughters Ada-Jean, 3, and Lila-Joy, 5 months.

“I hope we will be in the islands (next year),” he said. “We’ve been away from home so long. It will be time to come back and enjoy family a little bit more.”

Both brothers said it helps that they have each other as teammates and confidants.

“Growing up we were super competitive in everything, but we were always secret best friends. Now it’s not a secret anymore,” Erik said. “It helps having someone you’ve known all your life as part of your support system, and we’re closer than ever.”

Even though they’re halfway around the world now, the support system still includes their parents. Dave Shoji said he talks with his sons daily.

Dave Shoji, 74, said Friday he is cancer-free 41⁄2 years after being diagnosed with prostate cancer. He retired in 2016 after 42 seasons as the University of Hawaii women’s volleyball coach, including four national championships.

“I’m in remission and have been very fortunate, but still obviously trying to take care of myself, eating healthy and exercising. There’s no cancer anymore, but you never know,” he said.

As for the Olympics, he’ll be there — assuming the games do go on, and spectators are allowed.

“There’s been nothing about fans, nothing about family (attending),” he said. “I’m ready to jump on the first plane. My wife (Mary) and I would be the first ones there.”

Kawika Shoji

>> Position: Setter, United States Volleyball National Team

>> Height: 6 feet 3

>> High school: ‘Iolani 2006

>> College: Stanford 2010

>> Years on Team USA: (2011-current)

>> Current Club Team: Kioene Padova (Italy)

Career Highlights

>> Bronze, 2018 World Championships

>> Bronze, 2016 Olympics

>> Gold, 2015 World Cup

>> Gold, 2012 Pan American Cup

>> 3 German national club championships, Berlin Recycling Volleys

>> NCAA championship, Stanford, 2010

Erik Shoji

>> Position: Libero, United States Volleyball National Team

>> Height: 6 feet

>> High school: Punahou 2008

>> College: Stanford

>> Years on Team USA: (2013-current)

>> Current Club Team: ZAKSA Kedzierzyn-Kozle (Poland)

Career Highlights

>> Bronze, 2018 World Championships

>> Bronze, 2016 Olympics

>> Gold 2015 World Cup

>> Four-time AVCA first-team All-American