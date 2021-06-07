Coast Guard suspend search for 66-year-old paddler off Honaunau Beach

The Coast Guard has suspended its search for a 66-year-old paddler off Honaunau Beach, Monday.

The search for Michael Kitagawachi began Saturday when his canoe was found adrift one mile off the beach where he regularly paddles. His vehicle was found there with his phone inside.

“Since Saturday our crews have worked closely with the Hawaii County Fire Department covering over 749 square nautical miles during 59 search hours,” Darin McCracken, a search and rescue planner with Sector Honolulu, said in a release. “During that time there has been no sign of Mr. Kitagawachi. While it is a difficult decision to make, we suspended the search after sunset today pending new information.”

Joining in the search were HC-130 Hercules and MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrews and the Coast Guard Cutter William Hart. Hawaii County Fire Department also deployed ground crews, a helicopter crew, and a boat crew.

A Navy Sea Hawk aircrew also joined in the search while good Samaritans aboard recreational vessels assisted over the following days.

The weather at the time of the call was seas less than 1 foot with light and variable winds, the Coast Guard said.