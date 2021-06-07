Maui farm takes requests from acclaimed chefs

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY MAHI PONO / BRYAN BERKOWITZ
Chefs Scott McGill, Lee Ann Wong, Bev Gannon, Chris Kajioka and Roy Yamaguchi stand in a field at Mahi Pono Farm on Maui, which will grow vegetables requested by the chefs, who will use the locally grown produce in their restaurants.
COURTESY MAHI PONO / BRYAN BERKOWITZ
Chef Lee Anne Wong, who owns Koko Head Cafe on Oahu and Papa‘aina on Maui, anticipates that Mahi Pono’s effort will give her a 100% local supply of fresh produce.