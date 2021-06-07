comscore Maui farm takes requests from acclaimed chefs | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Maui farm takes requests from acclaimed chefs

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:38 p.m.
  • COURTESY MAHI PONO / BRYAN BERKOWITZ Chefs Scott McGill, Lee Ann Wong, Bev Gannon, Chris Kajioka and Roy Yamaguchi stand in a field at Mahi Pono Farm on Maui, which will grow vegetables requested by the chefs, who will use the locally grown produce in their restaurants.

    Chefs Scott McGill, Lee Ann Wong, Bev Gannon, Chris Kajioka and Roy Yamaguchi stand in a field at Mahi Pono Farm on Maui, which will grow vegetables requested by the chefs, who will use the locally grown produce in their restaurants.

  • COURTESY MAHI PONO / BRYAN BERKOWITZ Chef Lee Anne Wong, who owns Koko Head Cafe on Oahu and Papa‘aina on Maui, anticipates that Mahi Pono’s effort will give her a 100% local supply of fresh produce.

    Chef Lee Anne Wong, who owns Koko Head Cafe on Oahu and Papa‘aina on Maui, anticipates that Mahi Pono’s effort will give her a 100% local supply of fresh produce.

An expanding industrial farm on Maui is making an attempt to supply Hawaii restaurants with more speciality ingredients for customers’ plates. Read more

