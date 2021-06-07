Television and radio – June 7, 2021

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
|TODAY
|TIME
|TV
|CH
|HT
|BASEBALL: MLB
|Marlins at Red Sox
|11 a.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|Royals at Angels
|3:38 p.m.
|BSW
|20/226
|81*
|Cubs at Padres
|4 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Cubs at Padres
|4 p.m.
|BSSD
|NA/227
|NA
|BASEBALL: NCAA Tournament, Regional Finals
|Teams TBA
|7 a.m.
|ESPNU
|NA/221*
|73
|Teams TBA
|7 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|Teams TBA
|10 a.m.
|ESPNU
|NA/221*
|73
|Teams TBA
|10 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|Teams TBA
|1 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|Teams TBA
|4 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|BASKETBALL: NBA Playoffs, Conference Semifinals
|East, Game 2: Bucks at Nets
|1:30 p.m.
|TNT
|43/553
|125
|West, Game 1: Nuggets at Suns
|4 p.m.
|TNT
|43/553
|125
|GOLF: European PGA Tour
|Porsche European Open
|midnight
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|HOCKEY: NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, Conference Second-Rd.
|East, Game 5: Islanders at Bruins
|12:30 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|North, Game 4: Jets at Canadiens
|2 p.m.
|NHLN
|NA/240*
|93*
|North, Game 4: Jets at Canadiens***
|3 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|SOFTBALL: Women’s College World Series, National Semis.
|Bracket 1 final: James Madison vs. Oklahoma
|10 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Bracket 2 final: Alabama vs. Florida State
|1 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|TENNIS: French Open
|Round of 16
|midnight
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|TUESDAY
|TIME
|TV
|CH
|HT
|BASEBALL: MLB
|Dodgers at Pirates
|1:05 p.m.
|SNLA
|NA/217
|NA
|Nationals at Rays
|1:10 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|Royals at Angels
|3:38 p.m.
|BSW
|20/226
|81*
|Regional coverage
|4 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|Cubs at Padres
|4 p.m.
|BSSD
|NA/227
|NA
|BASKETBALL: NBA Playoffs, Conference Semifinals
|East, Game 2: Hawks at 76ers
|1:30 p.m.
|TNT
|43/553
|125
|West, Game 1: Clippers at Jazz
|4 p.m.
|TNT
|43/553
|125
|BASKETBALL: WNBA
|Wings at Mercury
|4 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|HOCKEY: NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, Conference Second-Rd.
|Central, Game 5: Lightning at Hurricanes
|12:30 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|West, Game 5: Golden Knights at Avalanche
|3 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|SOFTBALL: Women’s College World Series, Champ. Series
|G1: James Madison/Okla. vs. Fla. St./Ala.
|1:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|TENNIS: French Open
|Quarterfinals
|midnight
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|Quarterfinals
|9 a.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|Quarterfinals
|11 p.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|Radio
|TODAY
|TIME
|STATION
|WCWS, semifinal: James Madison vs. Oklahoma
|10 a.m.
|1500-AM
|WCWS, semifinal: Alabama vs. Florida State
|1 p.m.
|1500-AM
|TUESDAY
|TIME
|STATION
|MLB: Dodgers at Pirates
|1:05 p.m.
|990-AM
|WCWS, Champ Series G1: JMU/Okla. vs. Ala./Fla. St.
|1:30 p.m.
|1500-AM
