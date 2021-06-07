comscore Television and radio - June 7, 2021 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports | TV Radio

Television and radio – June 7, 2021

  • Today
  • Updated 9:39 pm
On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station.
**—retelecast. ***—delayed. y—may be subject to blackout.
Check your TV guide for latest updates.
TODAY
  TIME TV CH HT
BASEBALL: MLB
Marlins at Red Sox 11 a.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Royals at Angels 3:38 p.m. BSW 20/226 81*
Cubs at Padres 4 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Cubs at Padres 4 p.m. BSSD NA/227 NA
BASEBALL: NCAA Tournament, Regional Finals
Teams TBA 7 a.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73
Teams TBA 7 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
Teams TBA 10 a.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73
Teams TBA 10 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
Teams TBA 1 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
Teams TBA 4 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
BASKETBALL: NBA Playoffs, Conference Semifinals
East, Game 2: Bucks at Nets 1:30 p.m. TNT 43/553 125
West, Game 1: Nuggets at Suns 4 p.m. TNT 43/553 125
GOLF: European PGA Tour
Porsche European Open midnight GOLF 30/216 86
HOCKEY: NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, Conference Second-Rd.
East, Game 5: Islanders at Bruins 12:30 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
North, Game 4: Jets at Canadiens 2 p.m. NHLN NA/240* 93*
North, Game 4: Jets at Canadiens*** 3 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
SOFTBALL: Women’s College World Series, National Semis.
Bracket 1 final: James Madison vs. Oklahoma 10 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Bracket 2 final: Alabama vs. Florida State 1 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
TENNIS: French Open
Round of 16 midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84*
 
TUESDAY
  TIME TV CH HT
BASEBALL: MLB
Dodgers at Pirates 1:05 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
Nationals at Rays 1:10 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
Royals at Angels 3:38 p.m. BSW 20/226 81*
Regional coverage 4 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Cubs at Padres 4 p.m. BSSD NA/227 NA
BASKETBALL: NBA Playoffs, Conference Semifinals
East, Game 2: Hawks at 76ers 1:30 p.m. TNT 43/553 125
West, Game 1: Clippers at Jazz 4 p.m. TNT 43/553 125
BASKETBALL: WNBA
Wings at Mercury 4 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
HOCKEY: NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, Conference Second-Rd.
Central, Game 5: Lightning at Hurricanes 12:30 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
West, Game 5: Golden Knights at Avalanche 3 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
SOFTBALL: Women’s College World Series, Champ. Series
G1: James Madison/Okla. vs. Fla. St./Ala. 1:30 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
TENNIS: French Open
Quarterfinals midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84*
Quarterfinals 9 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
Quarterfinals 11 p.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
 
Radio
TODAY
  TIME STATION
WCWS, semifinal: James Madison vs. Oklahoma 10 a.m. 1500-AM
WCWS, semifinal: Alabama vs. Florida State 1 p.m. 1500-AM
 
TUESDAY
  TIME STATION
MLB: Dodgers at Pirates 1:05 p.m. 990-AM
WCWS, Champ Series G1: JMU/Okla. vs. Ala./Fla. St. 1:30 p.m. 1500-AM

