Hawaii News

Median sales price of Oahu single-family homes close in on $1 million

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:18 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The sale price for this Ocean Pointe home in Ewa Beach was just shy of the $978,000 median sale price for all single-family homes sold on Oahu in May. This home was listed for sale in April at $899,000 and sold last month for $977,000.

    The sale price for this Ocean Pointe home in Ewa Beach was just shy of the $978,000 median sale price for all single-family homes sold on Oahu in May. This home was listed for sale in April at $899,000 and sold last month for $977,000.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM This Ocean Pointe home in Ewa Beach was sold in May after being on the market for just eight days in April.

    This Ocean Pointe home in Ewa Beach was sold in May after being on the market for just eight days in April.

A continued surge in home buying on Oahu last month helped drive the median sale price in the market closer to $1 million. Read more

