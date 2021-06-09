Firefighters rescue 29-year-old hiker on ledge at Pu‘u Piei trail in Kaaawa

Honolulu firefighters today rescued a lost, 29-year-old male hiker in distress who went hiking solo on the Pu‘u Piei Trail in Kaaawa.

The Honolulu Fire Department said it received a 911 call at 11:40 a.m. today for a lost hiker who went off trail. Four units with 12 personnel responded, with the first arriving at the scene 11 minutes later.

The hiker, who was not injured, said he was stuck on a ledge with a 20-foot drop into a ravine. Due to the poor connection, his calls kept dropping. He was instructed to stay in place.

Four firefighters ascended the trail on foot, and after about a mile-and-a half, found the hiker at 12:19 p.m. by listening for his voice to pinpoint his location.

HFD’s Air 2 helicopter airlifted the hiker to a landing zone at nearby Kahana State Park.

The Honolulu Police Department was waiting at the landing zone because the hiker’s sister had called to report him missing. After police asked him a few questions, the hiker got into his car and drove away.

All HFD personnel were accounted for, with no reported injuries.

The HFD urges the public to hike with a partner because it is safer than hiking alone, as well as to tell someone where you are planning to hike and what time you are starting. You should also bring a fully-charged cell phone and a back-up battery on the hiker because it can be a lifesaver in case of an emergency.

Prior to hitting a trail, learn all you can about it, including the degree of difficulty. Also, follow signs and directions, do not go off trail and do not rely on social media for information about a trail, HFD said.