Air Force base in Texas on lockdown as police search for 2 shooters

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 10:30 am
  • GOOGLE MAPS Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland

    GOOGLE MAPS

    Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland

SAN ANTONIO >> An Air Force base in San Antonio was on lockdown this afternoon as police and military officials searched for two people suspected of shooting toward the base from outside, Air Force officials said.

Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland officials said two people reportedly fired shots toward an area where base personnel were training before running off. No injuries or deaths were immediately reported, and officials did not offer any description of the suspected shooters.

Lackland is where the Air Force conducts all of its basic training.

The base issued the alert midday, telling all Lackland Air Force Base personnel to go into lockdown. An alert on Twitter said: “Real World, LOCKDOWN, LOCKDOWN, LOCKDOWN,” and a subsequent statement told staff to continue to shelter in place.

Officials said the shots were reportedly fired near the Valley Hi gate on the western side of the main base, just east of Interstate 410 and near a shopping center.

San Antonio police said they were assisting in the investigation. In a statement, police spokeswoman Jennifer Rodriguez said officers were looking for the spot from which gunfire might have originated.

