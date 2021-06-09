comscore Off the News: A fund to care for the ocean | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: A fund to care for the ocean

  • Today
  • Updated 6:46 p.m.

Gov. David Ige signed several marine-focused bills into law on Tuesday’s World Oceans Day, an annual designation by the United Nations to celebrate oceans. One of the new laws establishes the Hawaii Ocean Stewardship Special Fund to provide more consistent support for protection and restoration of Hawaii’s reefs and other aquatic resources. Read more

