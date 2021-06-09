Off the News: A fund to care for the ocean

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Gov. David Ige signed several marine-focused bills into law on Tuesday’s World Oceans Day, an annual designation by the United Nations to celebrate oceans. One of the new laws establishes the Hawaii Ocean Stewardship Special Fund to provide more consistent support for protection and restoration of Hawaii’s reefs and other aquatic resources. Read more

Among the new law’s provisions: A per-person $1 user fee to be collected by commercial ocean operators. The state estimates that — depending on tourism counts — fee collection, which will start in January 2024, could generate between $14 million to more than $30 million for the fund over 15 years.

J&J vaccine doses trail the leaders

It would be much faster to raise the state’s vaccination rate if the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot was more in use. But no: The Pfizer and Moderna shots that come in through the state Health Department (not counting federal supplies) swamp the J&J count, even though they’re double-dose formulations.

Compared to the nearly 680,000 Pfizer doses and more than 440,000 from Moderna, only 26,601 are the one-shot J&J brand. The recent concern over potential side effects could have played a part.