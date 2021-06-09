Cultivating greens, love of culture

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Located in the heart of Manoa Valley, Manoa Heritage Center (MHC) is a 3.5-acre living classroom dedicated to promoting an understanding of Hawaii’s culture and heritage. MHC is committed to working with the community to nurture responsible stewardship practices, and welcomes all to join its ohana as volunteers and partners.

MHC’s Canoe Garden is thriving and has become a site for learning and discovery. It has been renovated with two new kalo (taro) patches, new medicinal plants, and the addition of uala (sweet potato) and ko (sugarcane). In fact, some of the ingredients for this week’s Paina Hoio (Fern Shoot) Salad are grown at the Canoe Garden.

Volunteers are invited to help maintain the organization’s plot, and learn how to propagate and use these native and Polynesian-introduced plants.

To help or learn more about activities at MHC, visit manoaheritagecenter.org.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving:

260 calories, 24 g fat, 3.5 g saturated fat, 20 mg cholesterol, 200 mg sodium, 9 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 5 g sugar, 5 g protein. Nutritional analysis by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

Paina Hoio (Fern Shoot) Salad

Ingredients:

• 2 bunches hoio, rinsed, cut into 1 1/2-inch pieces, blanched in salted water until tender, and patted dry

• 3 medium tomatoes, chopped

• 1 medium red onion, finely minced

• 1 cup dried cuttlefish, dried shrimp or taegu, chopped, shredded

Dressing:

• 3/4 cup vegetable oilgarlic, smashed

• 1 1/2 tablespoons rice vinegarsesame oilshoyu or fish sauce, to taste

• 3 teaspoons honey

Directions:

Place hoio into serving bowl; add tomatoes and red onions.

Make the dressing: In a small saucepan, heat vegetable oil on medium-high until slightly smoking. Cook garlic until light brown; remove. Allow oil to cool. In a small bowl, whisk together oil with remaining ingredients. About 1 hour before serving, toss salad with dressing. To serve, top with cuttlefish, shrimp or taegu.

Serves 8.

