Sistah act

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Today
  • Updated 4 p.m.
  • LAWRENCE TABUDLO These “Sistahs” offer a smorgasbord of savory dishes designed to pair with beer.
  • LAWRENCE TABUDLO Tater tot nachos
  • LAWRENCE TABUDLO Wagyu mushroom cheeseburger with fries
  • LAWRENCE TABUDLO Pupu-style steak with fries
  • LAWRENCE TABUDLO Spicy pork “Bao Wow”
  • LAWRENCE TABUDLO Business partners and best friends Eunjun Jo and Mila Bang.

Glorious, golden-hued tater tot nachos loaded with chopped bacon, jalapeños, cheddar cheese, house-made cilantro crema and pico de gallo are currently my favorite thing from Sistah at Beer Lab HI. Read more

