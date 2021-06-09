Crave | Easy-Kine Cooking Spoonfuls of sugar By Lynette Lo Tom Today Updated 4:10 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! LAWRENCE TABUDLO Custard is one of the most popular desserts served in restaurants. A memorable offering was called burnt crème from the now-shuttered Horatio’s (which then became Kincaid’s) in Ward Warehouse. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Custard is one of the most popular desserts served in restaurants. A memorable offering was called burnt crème from the now-shuttered Horatio’s (which then became Kincaid’s) in Ward Warehouse. It was also served at a related restaurant named Ryan’s Grill in Ward Centre. The recipe is a simple one with a few ingredients that you can make ahead of time and serve warmed or chilled. It’s like a delicious custard pie without the crust and with a crunchy topping of slightly burnt caramel. You can enjoy the contrast in textures from the smooth, yummy custard layer to the delicate, crispy, shell-like topping. Directions: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Strain beaten egg yolks to remove any hard white bits. In a sauce pan, heat cream and 1/2 cup sugar over low heat until bubbles form around the pan, stirring continuously for about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and add egg yolks and vanilla. Pour an equal amount into six heatproof 6-ounce ceramic cups called ramekins. Place cups in a large baking pan with sides and add a 1/2 inch of hot water to pan. Put in oven uncovered and bake until set, about 45 minutes. Remove from oven and cool for about 1 hour. Refrigerate until chilled, about 1 hour. Remove from refrigerator and sprinkle each cup with about 2 teaspoons of sugar. Place on top rack of oven and broil until topping is browned. Look carefully as every oven is different and the browning can take just 1-2 minutes. Alternatively, use a kitchen torch to brown the custard. Serve immediately, or cool and serve chilled. Makes 6 servings. Lynette Lo Tom is the author of cookbooks A Chinese Kitchen and Back in the Day. She wants to hear about your cooking shortcuts. Reach her at @brightlightcookery on Instagram or lynette@brightlightcookery.com. Previous Story Basque 'n bliss