Spoonfuls of sugar

Custard is one of the most popular desserts served in restaurants. A memorable offering was called burnt crème from the now-shuttered Horatio’s (which then became Kincaid’s) in Ward Warehouse. It was also served at a related restaurant named Ryan’s Grill in Ward Centre.

The recipe is a simple one with a few ingredients that you can make ahead of time and serve warmed or chilled.

It’s like a delicious custard pie without the crust and with a crunchy topping of slightly burnt caramel. You can enjoy the contrast in textures from the smooth, yummy custard layer to the delicate, crispy, shell-like topping.

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Strain beaten egg yolks to remove any hard white bits. In a sauce pan, heat cream and 1/2 cup sugar over low heat until bubbles form around the pan, stirring continuously for about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and add egg yolks and vanilla. Pour an equal amount into six heatproof 6-ounce ceramic cups called ramekins. Place cups in a large baking pan with sides and add a 1/2 inch of hot water to pan. Put in oven uncovered and bake until set, about 45 minutes.

Remove from oven and cool for about 1 hour. Refrigerate until chilled, about 1 hour. Remove from refrigerator and sprinkle each cup with about 2 teaspoons of sugar. Place on top rack of oven and broil until topping is browned. Look carefully as every oven is different and the browning can take just 1-2 minutes. Alternatively, use a kitchen torch to brown the custard. Serve immediately, or cool and serve chilled.

Makes 6 servings.

Lynette Lo Tom is the author of cookbooks A Chinese Kitchen and Back in the Day. She wants to hear about your cooking shortcuts. Reach her at @brightlightcookery on Instagram or lynette@brightlightcookery.com.