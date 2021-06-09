comscore Monk seal mother weans pup and swims away | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Monk seal mother weans pup and swims away

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:46 p.m.

  • Video by Craig T. Kojima / ckojima@staradvertiser.com

    Hawaiian monk seal pup Lolii was weaned by his mother at Kaimana Beach on Tuesday, Jan. 8.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Monk seal pup Loli‘i, now 6 weeks old, slept Tuesday in the Kaimana Beach area. Hawaiian monk seal RK96, Kaiwi, is his mother.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER <strong>Angela Amlin </strong>

A little before noon Tuesday, the Hawaiian monk seal pup Loli‘i lay still and quiet on the sand of Kaimana Beach just above the waterline, his round black shape difficult to distinguish from the rock-rubble groin he’d sidled up to. Read more

