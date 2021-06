Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

First Insurance Co. of Hawaii has announced that Jeff Shonka, president and CEO, will retire Aug. 31 after seven years of service and nearly 20 years as a member of its executive leadership team. He will be succeeded by Mark Yoda effective Sept. 1. Yoda currently serves as deputy CEO of Tokio Marine North America, FICOH’s parent company and managing executive officer of Tokio Marine Holdings.

Cadinha &Co. LLC has announced that Michael D’Addario has joined the firm as vice president. D’Addario has over 30 years of investment experience and most recently worked for Goldman Sachs as a managing director of the Leveraged Finance Trading &Sales team. He was a member of the Managing Director Selection Committee and mentor program. Prior to Goldman Sachs, he served as managing director at Merrill Lynch, where he led sales coverage for Institutional clients and Managed Training Programs, as well as managing director at Citadel.

