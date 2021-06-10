comscore Firefighters assist hiker injured on Sunset Pillbox Trail, reunite her with dog | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Firefighters assist hiker injured on Sunset Pillbox Trail, reunite her with dog

  • Today

The Honolulu Fire Department today airlifted a 23-year-old woman who was injured while hiking the Sunset Pillbox Trail in Haleiwa.

The woman had been hiking with her 25-pound dog for about an hour when she twisted her ankle and was unable to walk.

HFD got the 911 call at 10:55 a.m. today. Four firefighters hiked up to the first pillbox and reached the woman at 11:24 a.m. They assessed her condition and recommended she be airlifted.

Air 3 transported two rescue personnel up to the pillbox area at 11:52 a.m. The injured hiker was put onto Air 3, which brought her to the landing zone at Sunset Beach Neighborhood Park where an Emergency Medical Services unit was waiting.

Her care was transferred to EMS at 11:59 a.m.

HFD personnel walked the woman’s dog down the trail and was reunited with her.

The patient refused transport, and told EMS her friends were coming to get her and the dog.

